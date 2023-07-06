Twitter parent company X Corp. is threatening to sue Meta over its new Threads app as the platform began racking up millions of users upon its Wednesday debut.

A Silicon Valley legal firm representing X Corp. claimed in a letter first reported by Semafor that Meta had “engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property” by poaching its employees.

Threads is a text-based competitor to Twitter that was launched as a companion to Meta’s Instagram platform this week. Given all the chaos that has come with billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter late last year, some observers consider Threads to be a potential “Twitter killer.”

Musk kicked off his tenure as head of Twitter by slashing the company’s payroll by at least three-quarters, leaving thousands out of a job. Now, some of the former Twitter employees have apparently found work at Meta, according to the letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was dated Wednesday. Meta is the parent company to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and several smaller tech platforms.

In a statement, however, Meta pushed back against the accusations, saying that there had been no impropriety.

“No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing,” company spokesperson Andy Stone said.

The letter to Zuckerberg had specifically alleged that Meta “deliberately assigned” former Twitter employees “to develop, in a matter of months, Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app with the specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter.” It instructed his company to “preserve any documents that could be relevant” to the dispute.

Threads passed 30 million signups overnight, Zuckerberg said Thursday.

Other platforms with the potential to supplant Twitter’s hold on the rapid-fire posting economy have a fraction of that base.

Mastodon has less than 1.5 million active users, Wired reported in February, while Bluesky, which was started by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has a user base of around 50,000.