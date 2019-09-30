Tweeted Letters From 'Civil War' Mock Trump's Impeachment Warning

Few people were amused when Donald Trump quoted a right-wing pastor who predicted a “Civil War-like fracture” in the nation if the president is removed from office. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, an Iraq War veteran, blasted Trump’s tweet Sunday as “beyond repugnant.”
Harvard law professor John Coates argued on Twitter that the veiled threat was itself an impeachable offense.
And the chilling specter of violence was no joke to the radical right-wing OathKeepers, who appeared to be spoiling for a fight (which apparently wasn’t a violation of Twitter policy).
But lots of Twitter wits decided humor was the best way to cope and launched the viral hashtags “Civil War 2” and “Civil War Sign Up” — including some mock letters home from an imagined conflict. They also kicked off “Civil War Potluck” for what Americans could bring to the fight.
Attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and owner of corgis, offered to bring the “liver snaps.”
Then there were the fake poignant letters:
Everyone’s pitching in.