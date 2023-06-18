Twitter Users React To Netflix’s 'One Piece' Live-Action Trailer

"One Piece" is set to debut on Netflix in August. Netflix

After what seems like ages, Netflix has finally dropped a trailer for the live-action adaptation of “One Piece,” and some Twitter users think it’s a bit of a stretch.

Based on one of Japan’s most popular manga and anime series from Eiichiro Oda, the series’ trailer was unveiled Saturday at the streaming service’s fan event in São Paulo, Brazil.

The show follows the rubber-bodied captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy, who has dreamed of being a pirate since childhood. Much as in the beloved animated series, he “sails from islands to oceans with his crew of misfits, as they search for the mysterious One Piece treasure,” according to the show’s synopsis.

“Ever since I was a kid, the sea has been calling. So, I’m setting out to follow my dreams. I’m gonna be king of the pirates,” Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, says in the trailer as he sets the scene for the group’s escapades. “All I need is a loyal crew. And I think, together, we’d make a pretty good team.”

After the trailer hit the internet, Twitter users appeared divided over the adaptation’s first look.

OMG!! The new ONE PIECE Netflix live action trailer looks so good! pic.twitter.com/EK55KTZte0 — Almondy🌱 (@almondykoffee) June 18, 2023

that one piece trailer was some ass pic.twitter.com/fTYgTvoaGt — ankles de felix 🔜 Dreamcon (@felixankles) June 17, 2023

Man what got me the most excited wasn’t even the trailer seeing inaki and the gang talk about one piece and announce their character dreams on that stage was amazing and it all felt genuine.



I can’t wait pic.twitter.com/cxvgf1oXFL — Pazziify 🧶 (@PazzIguess) June 17, 2023

WHY TF IS THE ONE PIECE LIVE ACTION TRAILER SO GOOOOOD pic.twitter.com/QOIFg5HDrK — Sarz 🔥 (@Sanjistars) June 17, 2023

the cgi in the one piece live action trailer is comically bad pic.twitter.com/ICvQQOdVM8 — river✞ (r.kelly's attorney) (@coco_atarashi) June 18, 2023

I honestly wasn’t expecting much from the One Piece live action but after seeing the trailer I’m actually rly excited to see how it turns out pic.twitter.com/gKlFNneaxm — Samureye💫 (@Sxmureye) June 18, 2023

That new One Piece live action trailer is adorable man. Call it corny but it has charm. I love it. — Psycho (Like Limited) Lad 🔆🇮🇩 (@LadPsycho) June 18, 2023

I saw the One Piece trailer pic.twitter.com/timOcoOWMj — The Mage of Breath 🔞 (@SilentMelody35) June 17, 2023

Created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the series also stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Tomorrow Studios, which also developed Netflix’s recent live-action adaptation of the classic anime series “Cowboy Bebop,” first announced the “One Piece” live-action remake in 2017.

“One Piece,” one of the bestselling manga series of all time, published its first volume of the manga in July 1997. It was later adapted into a massively successful anime series that debuted in October 1999.