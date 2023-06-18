Twitter Users React To Netflix’s 'One Piece' Live-Action Trailer

After what seems like ages, Netflix has finally dropped a trailer for the live-action adaptation of “One Piece,” and some Twitter users think it’s a bit of a stretch.
Based on one of Japan’s most popular manga and anime series from Eiichiro Oda, the series’ trailer was unveiled Saturday at the streaming service’s fan event in São Paulo, Brazil.
The show follows the rubber-bodied captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy, who has dreamed of being a pirate since childhood. Much as in the beloved animated series, he “sails from islands to oceans with his crew of misfits, as they search for the mysterious One Piece treasure,” according to the show’s synopsis.
“Ever since I was a kid, the sea has been calling. So, I’m setting out to follow my dreams. I’m gonna be king of the pirates,” Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, says in the trailer as he sets the scene for the group’s escapades. “All I need is a loyal crew. And I think, together, we’d make a pretty good team.”
After the trailer hit the internet, Twitter users appeared divided over the adaptation’s first look.
Created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the series also stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.
Tomorrow Studios, which also developed Netflix’s recent live-action adaptation of the classic anime series “Cowboy Bebop,” first announced the “One Piece” live-action remake in 2017.
“One Piece,” one of the bestselling manga series of all time, published its first volume of the manga in July 1997. It was later adapted into a massively successful anime series that debuted in October 1999.
“One Piece” is set to hit Netflix on Aug. 31.