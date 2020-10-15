Twitter Is Experiencing A Large-Scale Outage

Twitter began experiencing an outage Thursday evening with no immediate explanation from the company as to what caused it.
Members of the social media network, which boasts around 330 million active users, began reporting problems sending tweets and refreshing their timelines at around 5:30 p.m. ET, The Verge reported. The exact size and scope of the outage remains unclear.
“We know people are having trouble tweeting and using Twitter,” a company spokesperson told HuffPost. “We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll share more when we have it and Tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can. Stay tuned.”
The company later added that it had “no evidence this outage is caused by a security breach or hack” and that it was “currently investigating internal root causes.”
Reports of Twitter being down spiked on Downdetector.com Thursday evening, with nearly 60,000 users saying they were experiencing problems with the social media network.
The outage comes a day after Twitter provoked the ire of Republicans by blocking a New York Post story about Joe Biden because it violated its rules on doxxing and hacked materials. Outraged GOP lawmakers are now planning to vote next week on whether to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place