Twitter Users Pile On Steve Bannon After Wire Fraud Indictment

Steve Bannon’s indictment Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit money laundering inspired a lot of reactions from Twitter users ― but sympathy wasn’t exactly one of them.

President Donald Trump’s former strategist was one of four people charged with “defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as ‘We Build the Wall’ that raised more than $25 million,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The president responded to the news by calling the indictment “a very sad thing,” adding, “I haven’t been dealing with him for [a] very long period of time,” Sky News reported.

Trump then denied any knowledge of “We Build the Wall,” but claimed he didn’t approve of it.

“I don’t know anything about the project at all. I don’t like that project. I thought it was being done for showboating reasons. I thought it was inappropriate to be doing,” he said.

Bannon was considered influential in pushing Trump toward nationalism, so many Twitter users didn’t think the indictment was “a very sad thing” at all

Instead, they chose to pile on Bannon even more.

What?! #SteveBannon & cohorts didn't build that wall? I am shocked, I tell ya. Shocked. https://t.co/28EIpJqpav — Sue Ontiveros (@SueOntiveros) August 20, 2020

Steve Bannon gets his lawyer pic.twitter.com/wsY6ceWmtj — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) August 20, 2020

Trump staff or associates indicted or convicted since he took office:



Paul Manafort



Roger Stone



Michael Cohen



Michael Flynn



Rick Gates



Richard Pinedo



Alex van der Zwan



George Papadopoulos



and now Steve Bannon.



“Only the best people.” — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 20, 2020

In honor of #SteveBannonArrested day I ate two chicken fingers and a pork chop for breakfast. It was disgusting and glorious. I will be wearing at least five 👕 today too — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) August 20, 2020

If convicted, Steve Bannon could be placed behind a large wall that's already been built. https://t.co/ndqxYZsnBO — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) August 20, 2020

Another set of grifters, playing on the gullibility of #Trumpers. Fraud, fraud, and for a little change, FRAUD.

Someone is always lining their pockets with YOUR money. Why? #WakeUpTrumpers https://t.co/tXvRmtEoCM — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 20, 2020

Considering how Trump appears to be trying to hobble the Postal Service to enhance his chances for reelection, many Twitter users enjoyed the irony that Bannon was arrested by agents for the service.

And can we all take a moment to relish the sweet irony that Bannon was taken into custody by US Postal Service Agents. Through rain, sleet, snow, and worse they deliver medication, paychecks, absentee ballots … and JUSTICE! https://t.co/XLnPRC92QW — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 20, 2020

Yes, US postal service agents made the arrest of #SteveBannon - you cannot make this stuff up https://t.co/vxolhaHKmK — Rikki Klieman (@rikkijklieman) August 20, 2020

I have never needed anything to be real--and for there to be video of it--more than Steve Bannon being brought to justice by a highly trained team of elite mail-carriers https://t.co/wJ4d6geKgJ — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) August 20, 2020

The Postman Always Rings Twice https://t.co/VoobSgE86Y — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 20, 2020

Some people offered predictions for how the case would play out.

I can't wait for this...#SDNY: Mr. #Bannon, in exchange for leniency, are you willing to tell us everything you know about any criminal activity by @realDonaldTrump?



Bannon: I know everything. Whattya wanna know... #Trump https://t.co/piMAJBo6Jf — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 20, 2020

