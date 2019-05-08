Archie, meet Twitter. Twitter, meet Archie.

Just seconds after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their new son’s name was Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Twitter users were ready with some royally good jokes.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce their son to the world at a photocall on Wednesday.

Most of the tweets were understandably “Riverdale”-themed:

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

If Harry and Meghan really wanted to unify the UK and US, they should have named the baby Jughead. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 8, 2019

Let's all just respect the power move of a ginger prince naming his son Archie. pic.twitter.com/K3V3n5M7Me — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2019

DO THEY KNOW HE WILL HAVE TO SAVE RIVERDALE https://t.co/fwGm3apTJd — Julia Bush (@jabush) May 8, 2019

Archie Harrison, Duke of Riverdale, Gargoyle King. — 🦋 Kel Fitzgerald 💋 (@closer2fine) May 8, 2019

Someone’s a Riverdale fan. But why pick Archie over Jughead?? I think Jughead Mountbatten-Windsor would have been delightful! https://t.co/2lEZLnhVuS — ForestWitch 🦉❄️🌛 (@SportsKitten) May 8, 2019

One made bald jokes about Harry’s and Prince William’s lack of hair:

Of course, others made the joke that “Harrison” was a reference to young Archie being “Harry’s son” (keep in mind, Prince Harry’s real name is Henry).