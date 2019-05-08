ENTERTAINMENT

Twitter Reacts With 'Riverdale' Jokes After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named the baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archie, meet Twitter. Twitter, meet Archie.

Just seconds after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their new son’s name was Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Twitter users were ready with some royally good jokes. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce their son to the world at a photocall on Wednesday.&nbsp;
Most of the tweets were understandably “Riverdale”-themed: 

One made bald jokes about Harry’s and Prince William’s lack of hair: 

Of course, others made the joke that “Harrison” was a reference to young Archie being “Harry’s son” (keep in mind, Prince Harry’s real name is Henry). 

