Twitter Users Roast John Delaney For Day-Late Comeback To Elizabeth Warren

Presidential hopeful John Delaney made a feeble attempt at redemption on Wednesday, tweeting a retort to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s burn from almost 24 hours earlier.
The millionaire businessman and former Maryland congressman was “[murdered] on national television” by Warren on night one of the debates, according to Twitter users. After Delaney referred to “Medicare for All” as “fairy-tale economics,” Warren shot back.
“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren responded, prompting an onslaught of quips about both Delaney and his campaign being dead as a result.
One quick-thinker even changed Delaney’s Wikipedia page to reflect his date and cause of death: “Democrat debate by Senator Elizabeth Warren.”
After what some speculated was a sleepless night for Delaney, on Wednesday — a full day after his public murder — he shot back on Twitter:
Twitter, of course, responded accordingly.