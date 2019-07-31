Twitter Users Roast John Delaney For Day-Late Comeback To Elizabeth Warren

The millionaire businessman and former Maryland congressman was “[murdered] on national television” by Warren on night one of the debates, according to Twitter users. After Delaney referred to “Medicare for All” as “fairy-tale economics,” Warren shot back.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren responded, prompting an onslaught of quips about both Delaney and his campaign being dead as a result.

Extremely rude of Elizabeth Warren to murder John Delaney on national television like this.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9OO6F6T0Mw — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 31, 2019

One quick-thinker even changed Delaney’s Wikipedia page to reflect his date and cause of death: “Democrat debate by Senator Elizabeth Warren.”

so someone edited John Delaney’s Wikipedia page 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dFMHiz15XD — Sarah Flourance (@BookishFeminist) July 31, 2019

After what some speculated was a sleepless night for Delaney, on Wednesday — a full day after his public murder — he shot back on Twitter:

I don’t understand why anyone goes through the trouble of running for President if they either can’t explain how their plans work or can’t honestly debate their ideas without reverting to accusing people who disagree with them of reciting Republican talking points. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) July 31, 2019

Twitter, of course, responded accordingly.

I fear the time limit for effective retorts is somewhat less than 22 hours. — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) August 1, 2019

...did it really take you this long to think of this (weak) comeback? You're hopeless. You need to drop out, like your own staff keeps telling you. — Pistol Van Buren (@PistolVanBuren) August 1, 2019

i almost feel bad for you. just drop out, my man — 🏴「ETHAN」🏳️‍🌈 (@whoa_ethan) July 31, 2019

debate ended like 24 hours ago, dude — peon flux (@PeonFlux) July 31, 2019

If you run like a Republican, you should run as a Republican Delaney...#DropOutDelaney — Disestablishmentarian🌷🔇 (@EddieMarine1) July 31, 2019

John she already killed you once don't just invite another beating like this — Alexis Filth🚬 🛡 (@FilthAlexis) July 31, 2019

Fool, you got owned by Liz Warren and Bernie Sanders, you're polling at less than 1%, and may I remind you, my cat Oscar ratio'd you on Twitter



YA BURNT! — beth, who's angry and yells (@bourgeoisalien) August 1, 2019

You got this part right at least Jeb. pic.twitter.com/6WS4Hc6xwS — E-Town Concrete Milkshake (@lightfantastic) August 1, 2019

You lost this one. Take a seat. — David Goodman (@DGoodmantrublu) August 1, 2019

if I were you I'd avoid this by not reciting Republican talking points



hope this helps, 👑 — bax (@baxbooksdeux) July 31, 2019

This took your campaign staff a day to draft...really? — Dan’s just happy to be here (@DanCrowder) July 31, 2019

“Why do I always think of the perfect thing to say when it’s too late?” pic.twitter.com/1CG9eqNktJ — Robert R. Raymond (@robpertray) August 1, 2019