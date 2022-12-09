Twitter Hilariously Roasts Website For Saying Hilary Duff ‘Still’ Looks ‘Great’ At 35

Hilary Duff in May. Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

This may be the one downside of hiring a social media manager in their 20s.

Twitter users over the age of 30 ignored their arthritis this week to hilariously dunk on a tweet by Daily Loud.

On Tuesday, the Twitter account for the hip-hop website posted two photos of Hilary Duff in a bathing suit from her recent Women’s Health Australia spread.

Advertisement

“Hilary Duff still looking great at age 35,” the caption for the tweet read — and it seems like users had an issue with one word in that sentence.

Duff, who was born in 1987 and isn’t even a geriatric millennial, just turned 35 in September, which most would agree — albeit teenagers and, well, some men — is still relatively young.

The insinuation that Duff’s attractiveness was noteworthy due to her age tickled (and perhaps fractured) Twitter users’ funny bones so hard that they just had to clear their landlines, dust off their old desktop PCs and log onto Twitter via AOL to post a few jokes about it.

Advertisement

To read what they had to say, grab your reading glasses and check them out below.

Screenshot @calebsaysthings via Twitter

wow, 35, incredible, the field of geriatric aesthetics continues to amaze — Melissa Martin (@DoubleEmMartin) December 7, 2022

She’s 35 and not 85.. how is she supposed to look ? pic.twitter.com/TE25fq77Wy — Tinny_XO✝️ (@tinnypablo10) December 6, 2022

They say she walked the earth when the water was new, and the land untouched, what mysteries of time she may yet reveal to us — MimeChoir (@ChoirMime) December 7, 2022

Screenshot @annetdonahue via Twitter

Advertisement

Screenshot @parasocialyte via Twitter

The headline should be: pic.twitter.com/wrZd7H9Stq — The Opinion Minion (@AnOpinionMinion) December 7, 2022

Is that "CGI?" Because my research tells me a 35 year old woman should have gray skin that is barely hanging on to her body. — PDX’er (@davidpdxer) December 7, 2022

I’m 37 snuggled in my crypt at the mausoleum just reading this. good for her pic.twitter.com/7xiMEPuY6V — milksockets (@figworms) December 7, 2022

"A twenty-year-old woman versus a pile of raw shrimp at room temperature: which will stay desirable for longer?" JFC — Stefan Smuk 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@stefansmuk) December 7, 2022

Advertisement

“hilary duff still looking great!!!” — she’s literally 35

“anne hathaway hasn’t aged at all!!!” — she’s literally 40



y’all really hate women 😭 — cori (@stuckinrevmode) December 7, 2022

people about men age 35 "they are starting to reach their peak"

people about women age 35 "we're surprised they aren't dead yet" — AlienObserver✌🏻🤪🤡 👑 Your demon daddy (@alienobserver21) December 7, 2022

Can confirm, I’m 37 and I’m actually a zombie, withering away. — Myna Marie (@Faerie_Speak) December 7, 2022

You mean there is life after age 29? 🥳 — Mr Fun n LV🍍 (@TxFunCpl14) December 7, 2022

Screenshot @ArleneDickinson via Twitter