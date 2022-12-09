What's Hot

Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Black Women

Attorney Claims Trump Would Have Immunity Even If He'd Said To 'Burn Congress Down'

Steve Martin, Martin Short Trade Insults In Lively 'Tonight Show' Interview

Scientists Have Discovered The Oldest Known DNA And It's Revealing A 'Lost' Past

Are You In A 'Permacrisis?' Here's How To Tell.

Judge Dismisses First Attempt To Sue Over Texas' Citizen-Enforced Abortion Ban

Mitt Romney Doesn't Have To Think Twice About Where He Stands On Trump

Ex-Conservative Reverend Testifies That Samuel Alito Leaked Outcome Of 2014 Decision

'The Whale' Is As Unpleasant To Watch As It Is Remarkable

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Stephen Colbert Reveals The 1 Lesson Peru Can Teach America About Trump

Tim Scott Is Fundraising By Emailing People That Their Heat Will Be Cut Off

Entertainment
TwitterHilary Duff

Twitter Hilariously Roasts Website For Saying Hilary Duff ‘Still’ Looks ‘Great’ At 35

"A woman aged thirty-five years should be horrendous to behold or frankly even dead,” one person tweeted.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Hilary Duff in May.
Hilary Duff in May.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

This may be the one downside of hiring a social media manager in their 20s.

Twitter users over the age of 30 ignored their arthritis this week to hilariously dunk on a tweet by Daily Loud.

On Tuesday, the Twitter account for the hip-hop website posted two photos of Hilary Duff in a bathing suit from her recent Women’s Health Australia spread.

Hilary Duff still looking great at age 35,” the caption for the tweet read — and it seems like users had an issue with one word in that sentence.

Duff, who was born in 1987 and isn’t even a geriatric millennial, just turned 35 in September, which most would agree — albeit teenagers and, well, some men — is still relatively young.

The insinuation that Duff’s attractiveness was noteworthy due to her age tickled (and perhaps fractured) Twitter users’ funny bones so hard that they just had to clear their landlines, dust off their old desktop PCs and log onto Twitter via AOL to post a few jokes about it.

To read what they had to say, grab your reading glasses and check them out below.

Screenshot @calebsaysthings via Twitter
Screenshot @annetdonahue via Twitter
Screenshot @parasocialyte via Twitter
Screenshot @ArleneDickinson via Twitter
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community