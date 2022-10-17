Rumors Swirl Rihanna Recorded New Music For 'Black Panther' Sequel, And Twitter Goes Wild

Rumors that Rihanna recorded two new songs for the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack have left Twitter users salivating for confirmation. The “Work” singer hasn’t released new solo music in six years, after all — and might be planning a surprise.

“Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER,” tweeted Kyle Buchanan, a pop culture reporter at The New York Times.

“How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’?” Buchanan pondered, referring to the Kendrick Lamar and SZA hit from the original “Black Panther.” “By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.”

There’s certainly more than one good reason for Rihanna to put her music career on the back burner, however. The pop star spent the last few years turning her Fenty brand into an empire, having her first child — and being named the youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes.

While there’s no confirmation yet that Rihanna has recorded songs for the “Black Panther” sequel, let alone two entire tracks, the pop star has signaled a potential return to music by confirming she’ll perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Arizona.

HuffPost has reached out to Rihanna’s representatives and Disney representatives overseeing “Wakanda Forever” for comment.

Rihanna even changed her profile photo on TikTok, which might signal the start of a rebranding related to new music. While fans will have to wait for “Wakanda Forever” to hit theaters on Nov. 11 to find out, their speculation has already commandeered Twitter.

RIHANNA HAS RECORDED MUSIC FOR WAKANDA FOREVER!!! — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 17, 2022

RIHANNA RECORDED TWO NEW SONGS IN THE WAKANDA FOREVER SOUNDTRACK??? OH I DEFINITELY NEED NOVEMBER TO HURRY UP pic.twitter.com/73cEJ05pjR — angela 🤍 (@astrolst) October 17, 2022

So, Rihanna is recording new songs for the BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER soundtrack, headlining next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, & embarking on a stadium world tour.



Oh yeah. She is definitely dropping a new album next year. She’s finally coming. https://t.co/8CTAaYbKGr — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) October 17, 2022

I’ll be filming the Wakanda Forever end credits like I’m at a Rihanna concert — ❤️ (@_SUCCESSION) October 17, 2022

When I walk out the Wakanda forever theatre listening to the first Rihanna song in 6+ years pic.twitter.com/pEnAvKVafI — MTVexposed (@wedontknow36) October 17, 2022

Wakanda Forever is already one of the most anticipated movie of the year and now you're telling that Rihanna recorded songs the soundtrack??? MOVIE OF THE YEAR I FEAR — 𝚂𝚘𝚞. (@schiaparxlli) October 17, 2022