Twitter Users Snarkily Celebrate Supreme Court's Rejection Of Trump

Friday’s news that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by outgoing President Donald Trump to overturn the election was music to the ears of many Twitter users.

But instead of singing the court’s praises, many Twitter users chose to indulge in schadenfreude, the German word that aptly describes the experience of pleasure or joy at the humiliation of another.

Some singled out Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the person who attempted to overthrow precedent by having the court overturn the results of four swing states that chose Joe Biden over Trump.

Paxton is now wondering: “After I carried all that water, will Trump still pardon me?” https://t.co/yzLq85GFUh — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) December 11, 2020

Others chose to mock Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, instead.

Today's SCOTUS decision is a major setback for star legal genius Rudy Giuliani — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 11, 2020

Rudy is already appealing to the Galactic Federation Supreme court — Kathy Gori @🏡 (@kathygori) December 11, 2020

Others predicted the Court’s next step.

Next stop: #SCOTUS ruling that a president can't pardon himself — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) December 11, 2020

Although Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the decision, a few people pointed out that none of the three judges that Trump appointed to the court supported his efforts to overturn the will of voters.

You thought you owned the three #SCOTUS justices that you nominated, didn’t you?



They don’t serve at your pleasure. Once they’re confirmed they’re in for life.



Boy do you have egg on your face.



It’s OVER. Pack your grip, you racist, degenerate, son of a Klansman. pic.twitter.com/9BptipJJXY — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 11, 2020

The court’s decision makes it easier for Biden to take office. But one Twitter user said things aren’t completely over.

This is the part of the movie where the villain asks the Supreme Court to change the ending of the movie and they say no. — Johnny McSeasonal (@JohnnyMcNulty) December 12, 2020