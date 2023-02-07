What's Hot

Eagles' Darius Slay Ignites Geography Controversy At Super Bowl Opening Night

Russia 'Unlikely' To Build Up Forces Needed To Affect Ukraine War Outcome Soon, UK Says

I Thought Uncovering My Father's Deepest Secrets Would Make Us Closer. I Was Wrong.

People Are Dying Over Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher’s Stiff Red Carpet Photos

Travis And Jason Kelce's Mother Makes Sweetest Gesture At Super Bowl Opener

This Easy Trick Will Help You Complete A Task You've Been Putting Off

Seth Meyers Points Out Chinese Balloon's Biggest Flaw

20 Funny Tweets About Kids' Strange Birthday Party Themes

It's Criminal To Put Beans In Your Chili If You Live In This State

Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For 'Unholy' Gripe About Sam Smith And Kim Petras

Opinion: There Is Nowhere Safe When You’re Black

The Rudest Things You Can Say To A Pregnant Person

PoliticsTwitter steve daines

GOP Senator Suspended From Twitter After Posting Hunting Photo

The social media company said Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) violated its rules against posting photos of “graphic violence or adult content.”
Igor Bobic

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter suspended the account of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) on Tuesday after he posted a photo of him and his wife hunting. The social media platform cited a violation of its media policy.

Twitter said Daines, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, infringed its rules by uploading a photo to his profile that included “graphic violence or adult content.” The image shows the Montana senator and his wife posing with what appears to be a dead animal.

A spokesperson for the NRSC described the move as “insane” and called on Twitter to “immediately reverse this suspension.”

Several of Daines’ GOP colleagues also criticized the decision on Twitter, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz:

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) called on new Twitter CEO Elon Musk to reverse Daines’ suspension.

“It looks like you need to hire some new people and fire some bad employees who are trying to undermine you. I know this isn’t the kind of Twitter you want,” Lee wrote in a post directed at Musk.

Conservatives have celebrated Musk’s rocky purchase of Twitter last year, welcoming his vows to uphold “free speech” on the platform. Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has reactivated the accounts of many far-right extremists it previously banned over language inciting violence, including former President Donald Trump.

The suspension may not be all bad news for Daines, however. Other Republican lawmakers who have gotten into similar trouble with Twitter’s rules have used the opportunity to raise funds. As head of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, Daines is likely to do the same.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Igor Bobic - Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community