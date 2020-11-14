Batter Up! Twitter Saboteurs Hijack 'Million MAGA March' Hashtag With Pancake Tweets

Twitter wits, TikTok saboteurs and K-Pop stans launched another online onslaught against the right by hijacking the hashtag “Million MAGA March” with sweet messages about ... pancakes.
The latest mobilization was apparently sparked by a TikTok and Twitter call by actress Shea Depmore Wednesday urging people to overwhelm the hashtag with “syrupy goodness” to wrest it from Proud Boys control in time for the planned Washington Million Maga March Saturday, The Wrap reported.
“We are going to hold a Pancake Bitchez Million MAPA Brunch! That’s right, Make America Pancakes Again,” Depmore said in her video. “Fill the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch with syrupy goodness. Someone please inform the K-pop stans.”
Followers hit the griddles.
