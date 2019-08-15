Twitter Erupts After Trump Blames Potential Recession On Media

After stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, many business experts speculated a recession could be on the horizon.
Naturally, Donald Trump reacted to the news that there might be an economic slowdown with the same measured, low-key response that has typified most of his time in office.
Ah, just kidding.
Instead, the Donald went scorched-earth and blamed the possibility of a recession on his favorite target: the media.
The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will be bad for me and my re-election. The problem they have is that the economy is way too strong and we will soon be winning big on Trade, and everyone knows that, including China!
Many Twitter users were perplexed by the president:
Others noticed a pattern....
One woman suggested there are better things the president should be doing than tweeting.
One guy said the president doesn’t need the media’s help to cause a recession.
One person couldn’t help but remember a simpler time when presidents didn’t avoid taking responsibility.