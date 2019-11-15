Twitter Users Smack Down Trump's Attack On Marie Yovanovitch

President Donald Trump attempted to intimidate Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, during her testimony on Friday, but Twitter users refused to let him get away with it.
The president attacked the veteran U.S. diplomat in two tweets that blamed her for how the situations in Somalia and Ukraine have turned out.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, gave Yovanovitch the chance to respond to the president’s Twitter tirade during her testimony. Others were quick to jump to her defense as well.
One person had a pertinent question, too.
