Biggest Twitter Laugh Of The Year: Trump's Reinstatement — Not

The long-buzzed-about “Reinstatement Day” Friday of former President Donald Trump to the White House because of a “rigged” election that wasn’t rigged never came to pass.

But it was great for laughs.

Twitter wits outdid themselves guffawing over the reinstatement that some must have taken so very seriously.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell last month named Aug. 13 as the day Trump would magically return to power — though he hedged earlier this month and said maybe it would be sometime in September instead when he finally submitted all of his nonexistent proof of a fraudulent election to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“By the morning of Aug. 13, it will be the talk of the world,” Lindell said initially, imagining Trump’s grand return. People, he envisioned, would be saying: “Hurry up! Let’s get this election pulled down, let’s right the right. Let’s get these communists out.”

At least everyone got into the spirit of the goofy switch-up illusion.

“My bad,” quipped long-time CBS New anchor Dan Rather on Twitter Friday. “I completely forgot to mark Reinstatement Day on my Calendar. What did I miss?”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wanted to know what everyone was going to wear to Trump’s re-inauguration. She had something in mind.

So who’s got tickets to the Trump re-inauguration and what are y’all planning to wear??? #TrumpReinstatement pic.twitter.com/Ao7lwCkbsC — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 13, 2021

Just picked up my dress from the dry cleaners because it got dirty at the insurrection. pic.twitter.com/gwJvKlaO74 — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) August 13, 2021

There was even a special Reinstatement Day dance.

I was up all night practicing my dance for #ReinstatementDay. I think I finally got it.



📼davidvarner4 pic.twitter.com/SxSkvfbXVX — Mel the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) August 13, 2021

OANN is reporting on trump's #reinstatementday inauguration pic.twitter.com/Q1Q9KAxH6W — 🇺🇸Sir Anthony, Lord of Sarcasm (🔥Hot Medic🚑) (@anthonycwalker) August 13, 2021

Trump just released this picture from his reinstatement: pic.twitter.com/LVi86TVWox — Jen Henry (@jenresisted) August 13, 2021

Why isn’t CSPAN covering this? — (((DMCohen))) (@DMCohen4) August 13, 2021

It’s been pushed back to the 32nd of Neverbember. — Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) August 14, 2021

MyPillow guy is the new VP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2021

Did I miss the inauguration? I was on a long call from Europe and I'm worried I didn't get the see the moment Trump became President again. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 13, 2021

Live footage from the #TrumpReinstatement Day celebration already in progress: pic.twitter.com/sJwnjh02Ms — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) August 13, 2021

#TrumpIsALaughingStock



And then he said… he said… “I’ll be reinstated on August 13th” pic.twitter.com/z2Yz8NxGRj — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 13, 2021

Please save me a seat. I’m bringing the potato salad for the celebratory picnic afterwards. Will there be food trucks, too? I heard lots of taco trucks, since Mexico is paying for it!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Susan, Cat Servant and Palmer Report Reader (@swilliamson1951) August 13, 2021