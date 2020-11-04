Twitter Unloads On The Gap For Obnoxious 'Unity' Post During Tense Election

The Gap has displayed a serious gap in judgment.

On Wednesday — amid a tense presidential election in which President Donald Trump has falsely declared himself the victor — the Gap decided to publish a trite post about Democrats and Republicans being, shucks, friends again.

The post, which has since been deleted, included a GIF of a Gap hoodie in which one side was blue and the other red, which could be “united” by zipping it closed.

“The one thing that we know, is that together we can move forward,” the GIF was captioned with a red and blue heart emoji capping the clueless statement.

Gap has now deleted this tweet. A spokesperson told me that it was not a real hoodie for sale. pic.twitter.com/CDV18Zaz48 — Sapna Maheshwari (@sapna) November 4, 2020

New York Times business reporter Sapna Maheshwari took a screenshot of the post and reported that a “spokesperson told me that it was not a real hoodie for sale.”

Maheshwari added more comment from the company in a follow-up tweet:

“The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all,” the company said.

Regardless of whether the hoodie could be purchased, it did create some kind of a unity on Twitter at least. And by unity, we’re talking Twitter users uniting in their disgust at the brand for offering its shallow take on a tense political divide brimming with deceit. To read the funniest “not now, brands” responses to the Gap’s post, just hate scroll your way down.

I will take my anxiety out on The GAP — JP (@jpbrammer) November 4, 2020

thanks @gap i’m gonna wear this on the battlefield in the civil war to symbolize how we should all be getting along better pic.twitter.com/vWUbo8aSzb — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) November 4, 2020

I find it beautiful that we can all take a break from this anxious hellscape to come together and hate the Gap sweatshirt. — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) November 4, 2020

Now is really not the time @gap for this corporate Karen bullshit. A coup attempt is not a fucking marketing opportunity to push product. pic.twitter.com/w2KTHu3e97 — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 4, 2020

Cool of the Gap to give us a sweatshirt that says "I am too sheltered by my privilege to see what's at stake here" — Gabi Moskowitz (@gabimoskowitz) November 4, 2020

funniest genre of brand scandals are the tweets no one asked for that gets them in trouble. why did gap feel it was best suited to calm a nation on edge in the first place https://t.co/paUUptZR6N — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 4, 2020

The Gap is day-drinking, I guess https://t.co/Fm5DoSV9Hw — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) November 4, 2020

they only deleted the GAP tweet so they could stitch sweatshirt back together and have the A line up properly this time — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) November 4, 2020

This Tweet from the Gap wasn't just a spur of the moment post from a social media manager who couldn't read the room.

It went through layers of approval & was put on a content calendar for today.

They were going to post this regardless of the results.

And that makes it even worse pic.twitter.com/BPDxE4qlgz — Jon-Stephen Stansel (@jsstansel) November 4, 2020

i will take a fit pic in the gap hoodie and unite this country — L.A.S. (@SartoriallyInc) November 4, 2020

the Twelfth Amendment clearly states that an Electoral College tie will be broken by The Gap's board of directors. an anxious nation waits with bated breath to hear where they stand — Andrew Marantz (@andrewmarantz) November 4, 2020

still irritated they discontinued my favorite jeans so might as well stay irritated — Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) November 4, 2020

