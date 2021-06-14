Twitter Users Drag Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust Apology

Last month, Greene came under fire after she claimed “vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

Greene was condemned for the comments by many, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

The congresswoman paid a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., got schooled on what the Holocaust was actually like, and has now changed her tune.

“The Holocaust is — there’s nothing comparable to it,” she said. “The horrors of the holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened,” Greene said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I have made a mistake… this afternoon I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is- there’s nothing comparable to it.” pic.twitter.com/skrF6YyC3u — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 14, 2021

Although it’s always nice when someone acknowledges reality, many Twitter users still found reasons to mock the 47-year-old Greene’s previous decades of ignorance on the matter.

Never thought I'd get to see a grown adult who grew up in this country learn about the Holocaust for the first time but here we are! https://t.co/y8OxCFEW1J — Dan Moritz-Rabson (@DMoritzRabson) June 14, 2021

wow, fuck, the Holocaust was bad? learn something new every day! https://t.co/iedQZfGzrm — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) June 14, 2021

MTG was this many years old when she bothered to learn something about the Holocaust.



That tells me everything I need to know about her. https://t.co/54H0y99vQK — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) June 14, 2021

Can one (1) reporter please request that she explain exactly what she thought happened during the Holocaust before today https://t.co/hRu61zL1ai — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 14, 2021

"I just learned about the Holocaust! Turns out, it was nothing like stores identifying vaccinated employees." https://t.co/fDI6myGNqy — Alex Kane (@alexbkane) June 14, 2021

Some people grudgingly acknowledged her new understanding of history.

I mean, it's a start, I guess.

Trump could never even *pretend* to admit he was wrong, so I guess there's that, anyway... https://t.co/syRBtqo1Y1 — Charles #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) June 14, 2021

One person went as far as to predict that future generations would long remember this moment in U.S. history.

And so it was that generations of students would be required to memorize and recite the famous "Guys, It Turns Out the Holocaust Was Bad, Actually" address https://t.co/vWHMbrc3lg — Jason (@longwall26) June 14, 2021