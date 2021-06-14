Twitter Users Drag Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust Apology

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) decided on Monday that there really is no comparison between the Holocaust and the current measures being used in the United States to fight COVID-19.
Last month, Greene came under fire after she claimed “vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”
Greene was condemned for the comments by many, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
The congresswoman paid a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., got schooled on what the Holocaust was actually like, and has now changed her tune.
“The Holocaust is — there’s nothing comparable to it,” she said. “The horrors of the holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened,” Greene said.
Although it’s always nice when someone acknowledges reality, many Twitter users still found reasons to mock the 47-year-old Greene’s previous decades of ignorance on the matter.
Some people grudgingly acknowledged her new understanding of history.
One person went as far as to predict that future generations would long remember this moment in U.S. history.