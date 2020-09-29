Twitter Users Dream Up The Debate Questions They Really Want Asked

A lot of questions are lingering about tonight’s first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland ― especially about what questions will be thrown to President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Obvious topics, of course, include the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and the president’s own record.

But what are the questions Americans really want to be answered?

That’s the challenge that Chip Franklin, a host on San Francisco radio station KGO, posed Tuesday morning to people on Twitter.

What’s the single most important question to be asked during the #PresidentialDebate2020? — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 29, 2020

Twitter users came through.

As for whether debate moderator Chris Wallace will use any of the proposals ― we can dream, right?

If a train left New York at 300 miles per hour, and accelerated speed 15 miles per hour, and traveled a distance of 683 miles, tell me sir: what time would that train reach Chicago?! — Eyewitness to Something (@acetomatoco) September 29, 2020

Can you have your shit out of our house tonight??? — Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) September 29, 2020

Boxers or truss? — Tiberius Gracchus (@T_Gracchus) September 29, 2020

Recite any one COMPLETE SENTENCE from the Constitution and explained how your administration will make that so in 2021 through 2124. — LKLDFL (@LKLDFL) September 29, 2020

Is ANYONE better off than they were 4 years ago??? NO! — Blake (@Blake_RESISTS) September 29, 2020

What color drapes are the Biden’s going to go with for The White House. — Anthony (@eclipse676) September 29, 2020

To Biden: Will you reverse every executive order Trump implemened? — Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) September 29, 2020

"Should a man offer a lady a Tiparillo?" — Doctor Emmit L Brown (@DoctorEmmit) September 29, 2020

Do you think you should resign and have all of your security clearances revoked? Should Pence take over for the remainder? — PapaBear (@DonnieReid16) September 29, 2020

Biden: Will you meet with Putin or Kim Jong Un in complete private and end up with a few notes on a piece of paper? — TLC (@Resagail) September 29, 2020

What advice for the future do you give young voters to avoid paying taxes? — MincedNut (@MincedNut) September 29, 2020

Will trump be wearing an ear piece to receive answers to questions? — Bruce Scott (@scottbd70) September 29, 2020

why should anyone believe you? — Time to be heard Nov 3rd (@KnotlongN) September 29, 2020

Anyone have $400 mil I can borrow? — BMB (@BrianBlumentra1) September 29, 2020