COMEDY

Just 23 Hilarious Jokes About Nevada’s Excruciatingly Slow Ballot Count

"Watching Nevada try to count their ballots is like watching my mother try to google something."

Nevada could be Joe Biden’s ace in the hole.

But unfortunately, it’s taking the Silver State an awful lot of time to count all of its ballots for the 2020 presidential election — causing many to, well, do a variety of things to kill the time.

Fortunately, some are taking to social media to produce some much-needed humor about the situation to help quell their anxiety.

So, while you twiddle your thumbs and wait with bated breath, here’s 23 solid jokes you can read to help … pass … the … time.

@therealpuffdagoat

Nevada come on sis we’re waiting 💙 ... ##election ##vote ##biden2020 ##electionday ##presidentialelection ##democrat ##joebiden ##electionhumor

♬ original sound - All Blvck 🦋
@colbystired

(thisisntflying on twtr) ##bluesclues ##election ##nevada ##biden2020 ##trump2020

♬ original sound - colby
View this post on Instagram

Tag THAT friend

A post shared by The TipsyDrunk (@tipsydrunk) on

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Comedy Nevada 2020 Election