Twitter Users Share Everyday Places That Are Harder To Breach Than The U.S. Capitol

It was hard not to respond to the chaos with utter disbelief, especially when unsettling images of rioters stealing lecterns, putting their feet up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and triumphantly posing in Congress while wearing a Viking costume began to flood social media. Many questioned how these people were able to break into one of the most secure buildings in the world with more ease than most of us have popping the childproof cap off a bottle of aspirin. Or poaching an egg. Or even calculating a tip.