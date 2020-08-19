Twitter Freaks After White House Says Trump Might Not Accept Election Results

Kayleigh McEnany struck fear into the hearts of many Twitter users on Wednesday.
Of course, that was bound to happen after the White House press secretary refused to explicitly say whether President Donald Trump would accept the results of the November election even if he lost to Joe Biden.
Instead, McEnany told reporters the president is waiting until after the election to decide whether he would leave if he loses.
“The President has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath,” she said.
Considering that a peaceful transfer of power is considered one of the great things about the American political system, many Twitter users were disturbed about the message being sent to American citizens.
