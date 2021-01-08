POLITICS

Trump Taunted For Plan To Skip Inauguration: 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?'

The news wasn't exactly a surprise, but Twitter users appreciated the opportunity for snark.

As breaking news stories go, Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday that he won’t be attending Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration wasn’t exactly a shocker.

On Friday, the president let “all of those who have asked” know he will skipping the festivities.

But while it wasn’t a surprising move, Twitter users appreciated the opportunity for snark.

But the snarkiest comment may be the one using a refurbished ― and quite appropriate ― quote from Melania Trump’s infamous jacket.

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
2020's Weirdest Presidential Memorabilia
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Joe Biden Melania Trump Inauguration Day Twitter