Trump Taunted For Plan To Skip Inauguration: 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?'

As breaking news stories go, Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday that he won’t be attending Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration wasn’t exactly a shocker.
On Friday, the president let “all of those who have asked” know he will skipping the festivities.
But while it wasn’t a surprising move, Twitter users appreciated the opportunity for snark.
But the snarkiest comment may be the one using a refurbished ― and quite appropriate ― quote from Melania Trump’s infamous jacket.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
2020's Weirdest Presidential Memorabilia