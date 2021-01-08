Trump Taunted For Plan To Skip Inauguration: 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?'

On Friday, the president let “all of those who have asked” know he will skipping the festivities.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

But while it wasn’t a surprising move, Twitter users appreciated the opportunity for snark.

The smallest man to ever hold the presidency in American history, true to form, until the very end. https://t.co/QdR8YDhwSk — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 8, 2021

"I will be in international waters, where I cannot be served with subpoenas or arrested for my crimes the instant I no longer have presidential immunity." https://t.co/OFqhhG3ik5 — Jesse Spector, Presented by American Express (@jessespector) January 8, 2021

He won't be able to afford bail https://t.co/wnzQoBd5Kr — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) January 8, 2021

We expect you'll be an ex--President well before then anyway. https://t.co/x7sMSsdY0u — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 8, 2021

Future history Trivial Pursuit Question: Name two things that Andrew Johnson and Donald Trump had in common?



(A. Both were impeached. B. Both refused to attend inaugurations of their successors.) https://t.co/fI3uuwhy4t — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 8, 2021

To all of those who have asked, no one gives a shit. https://t.co/s311uHb75G — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) January 8, 2021

This will probably be a relief to a lot of people at this point. https://t.co/cIFmNK4Nec — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 8, 2021

But the snarkiest comment may be the one using a refurbished ― and quite appropriate ― quote from Melania Trump’s infamous jacket.

To plagiarize from a plagiarizer...



"I really don't care, do u?" https://t.co/m2L2lQNr9B — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) January 8, 2021

