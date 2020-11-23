Twitter Users Mock GSA Boss Emily Murphy's Letter To Joe Biden

That means millions of dollars in funds can be released to help set things up for the new administration and provide briefings on an array of domestic and international matters. It also meant Twitter users could let loose on her.

Murphy, a Trump appointee, has been the target of scathing and intensifying criticism for delaying her needed approval of the transition process even after it became clear less than a week after the Nov. 3 election that Biden had won. Trump and his allies have pursued baseless and futile challenges to the outcome ― both in the courts and rhetorically ― prompting speculation that Murphy was doing the president’s bidding.

In her Monday announcement to Biden via a letter that the transition would begin, Murphy insisted the Trump administration didn’t pressure her to delay the process:

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and the available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”

Here's the full letter from Murphy to Biden: pic.twitter.com/DJ4SFLzrfP — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 23, 2020

As of Monday evening Biden hadn’t commented on Murphy’s decision to belatedly do her job. But many Twitter users had strong opinions about her letter, specifically its tone.

Self-pitying, self-righteous, self-justifiying. but at least @GSAEmily has finally agreed to acknowledge an election that ended two weeks ago. https://t.co/5RnvPHaJlC — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) November 23, 2020

Amazed at the passive aggressive pettiness of this letter. Wants us to feel sorry for her–cries people have been mean to her. Won't give Biden the courtesy of calling him "president elect." https://t.co/wQMe8vvePW — Andy Lewis (@andyblewis) November 23, 2020

i too am putting democracy on hold until you all start being nicer to me #onhere https://t.co/fn2h8vktNq — Jacob Gallagher (@jacobwgallagher) November 23, 2020

A whole lot of self-aggrandizing words taking up space here. This letter should have been the last two paragraphs and that's it. https://t.co/h27hrQU0QD — Tyler S. Bugg (@tylersbugg) November 23, 2020

You don't have to write this letter unless you know you haven't been doing your job. Thank goodness it's almost over. https://t.co/AvdOhYeT5p — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 23, 2020

In doing her job, @GSAEmily comes off as self serving and shitty as you would imagine. https://t.co/hcSFB3ldws — Mitchell Fink (@themitchellfink) November 23, 2020

“Okay fine, I guess you’re the President now or whatever. Did I mention someone threatened my goldfish?” https://t.co/F1DR0KAWb1 — Mike Schmidt (@The40YearOldBoy) November 23, 2020

In 2008, GSA "ascertained" that Obama was the "successful candidate" and thus the President-elect.



Now, Emily Murphy is providing transition resources, but notably she's not saying that Biden is the President-elect. And Trump still isn't conceding.



Here's the 2008 letter https://t.co/mptDRoPW6Q pic.twitter.com/45NGmx3XsV — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) November 23, 2020

Read the letter: Whiny, self-serving, misleading, unwilling to recognize Biden as the president elect (as opposed to just releasing transition funds). No one should feel sorry for this Trump lackey. https://t.co/wQMe8vvePW — Andy Lewis (@andyblewis) November 23, 2020

“Mr. Biden, let me tell you about how this is all about me...” https://t.co/nYC0vc8zUG — Brian Murphy (@Burrite) November 23, 2020

Trump, as is his wont, also seemed to undercut Murphy’s contention that she had acted independently in a pair of Twitter posts:

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020