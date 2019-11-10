Blood Will Be On Twitter's Hands If Something Happens To Whistleblower, Critics Charge

Critics are lashing Twitter for failing to take a hard line to protect the identity of the whistleblower in the Ukraine impeachment inquiry. Both Facebook and YouTube are scrubbing any mention of the whistleblower’s supposed identity and photo — but not Twitter.

Facebook said it would block references to the alleged whistleblower’s name and photos under its policy against “coordinating harm,” which prohibits “outing of witness, informant or activist.” YouTube announced a similar action.

But Twitter said it would allow naming the individual who Trump supporters say is the whistleblower — as well as photos — as long as the information doesn’t include personal contact information. So Twitter has become the go-to platform for vicious attacks on the whistleblower that supporters say could endanger the individual’s safety.

The former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, asked Saturday why Twitter was failing to suspend accounts of people trying to “get the whistleblower killed by naming the person they think it is.” He added that Twitter will be “largely responsible if anything happens to this person.”

.@jack - Why is Twitter failing in its responsibility to suspend accounts of people who are trying to get the whistleblower killed by naming the person they think it is? Twitter will be largely responsible if anything happens to this person. @TwitterSupport — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 9, 2019

Do I sound pissed off that they're sending death threats to the whistleblower and my friend who represents him (and also happened to represent the Benghazi whistleblower)? You better believe I'm pissed off. These are terrorists. And the terrorist sympathizers are just as guilty. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 9, 2019

At least one person responding to Shaub said an account was taken down by Twitter after she complained about it. But others said repeated complaints about Twitter accounts naming the suspected whistleblower remain up despite repeated complaints to Twitter.

The MAGAs are posting the picture repeatedly and asking for Retweets, which of course they are obliging. I have reported many of them to no avail. This is dangerous to the Whistleblower as well as the family. @TwitterSafety @jack @TwitterSupport Do your Job or you are Complicit. — TrumpIsOnMyLastNerve (@Jovigirl888Gail) November 9, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. broadcast the name he suspects on his Twitter account to his 4 million followers. It was not taken down by Twitter — and the tweet remains.

The cheerleader for the dangerous exposure is President Donald Trump. The White House was sent a “cease and desist” letter by the whistleblower’s attorney Thursday to curb Trump’s comments in order to protect the whistleblower’s identity — and safety.

“I am writing out of deep concern that your client, the President of the United States, is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client, the Intelligence Community Whistleblower, and their family in physical danger,” Andrew Bakaj warned White House counsel Pat Cipollone. “I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his or his surrogates’ behavior.”

As for social media platforms, whistleblower attorneys told The Washington Post that they have an ethical responsibility to protect “those who lawfully expose suspected government wrongdoing.”

