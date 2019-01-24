Lawmakers, Twitter Users Shred Wilbur Ross Over 'Shameful' Shutdown Apathy

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross drew fiery backlash from across the country Thursday for his remarks shrugging off the impact of the ongoing partial government shutdown on federal workers.

Ross, whose net worth is an estimated $700 million, said he didn’t understand why some of the more than 800,000 federal employees going without pay needed to rely on food pantries during the shutdown, which entered its 34th day on Thursday.

“Remember this: They are eventually going to be paid,” Ross told CNBC. “Put it in perspective: You’re talking about 800,000 workers, and while I feel sorry for individuals who have hardship cases, 800,000 workers if they never got their pay ― which is not the case they will eventually get it ― but if they never got it, you’re talking about a third of a percent on our GDP. So it’s not like it’s a gigantic number overall.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) slammed Ross’ comments as the “21st century equivalent of ‘let them eat cake.’”

“Many federal employees live paycheck to paycheck,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Secretary Ross, they just can’t call their stockbroker and ask them to sell some of their shares. They need that paycheck.”

Sen. Schumer calls Wilbur Ross comments "appalling" and "the 21st century equivalent of 'let them eat cake.'"



"Secretary Ross, they just can't call their stock broker and ask them to sell some of their shares." https://t.co/hCkER49rZV pic.twitter.com/QtXql7Q5jY — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2019

Twitter users bashed Ross for his incredibly insensitive remarks.

“How completely tone deaf and utterly compassionless can you be? Our economy is more than just numbers,” one Twitter user wrote. “Our economy is people and our people are hurting.”

Am I understanding this correctly? Ross is saying federal workers should take a loan out to pay for food and shelter? Tell me I’m misunderstanding how out of touch he is: https://t.co/ahNREOtcki — laney (@misslaneym) January 24, 2019

Fixed it: Wilbur Ross dubbed over Mr. Burns pic.twitter.com/UQn8Hq6WrR — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) January 24, 2019

I'm saddened by the fact that some people in the administration can't empathize with furloughed workers who will eventually get paid and contract workers who WON'T get back pay. #governmentshutdown #furloughedworkers #CNBCSquawkbox https://t.co/6LNkkjBxdr — Linda White (@Noozlady) January 24, 2019

Lara Trump: I’m going to have the most out of touch take regarding federal workers this week



Wilbur Ross: Hold my Dom Pérignon — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 24, 2019

The ignorance & audacity of Wilbur Ross is utterly disgusting and shameful! This man needs to go!! — KTH (@kth01) January 24, 2019

Ross oversees ~45k of the 800k+ furloughed Feds. We are now on our 2nd $0 paycheck. The fact that he has zero understanding of how this affects Americans is telling of what is wrong with this administration. I’m luckier than many, and I can assure you that it f*cking sucks. https://t.co/DJnhkW6iq2 — Sean Curry (@PhillySean72) January 24, 2019

Sec. Ross: How completely tone deaf and utterly compassionless can you be? Our economy is more than just numbers. Our economy is people and our people are hurting. Thank God for food banks and others who are helping. You, sir, are not. — Stu Nicholson (@Footestu1) January 24, 2019

If it were me, I probably wouldn’t have billionaire Wilbur Ross out there doing my shutdown messaging — wondering why federal workers are at food banks as they miss their second paycheck — but I’ve only been covering political communication every day for a decade, so. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 24, 2019

Igor Bobic contributed reporting.