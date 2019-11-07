U.S. NEWS

These Hilarious 'World's Worst Cat' Contenders Exist To Create Chaos

People on Twitter are one-upping each other with stories about their cats and their depraved habits.

While some may argue that all cats are vying for the title of world’s worst cat, people on Twitter are sharing their contenders for the No. 1 position.

It all began with one tweet about a particularly bad cat, whose preferred mode of rousing his human servants involved first waking their sleeping baby ― a method he has clearly found to be reliable:

It turns out that this particular troublemaker doesn’t even have a motive. His only purpose is to create chaos.

Other cat owners had little sympathy, and Twitter quickly broke out into a competition to claim the title of World’s Worst Cat:

Maybe you should consider getting a dog.

