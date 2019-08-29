WEIRD NEWS

Two-Headed Turtle Hatchling Makes Big Splash In South Carolina

The hatchling was named Squirt and Crush and released into the ocean off of in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.

News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday and released into the ocean.

The group’s leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.

The group shared a picture of the turtle on Facebook on Wednesday that showed the creature’s small body partially eclipsed by a gloved hand. The post wished the turtle good luck. Kuehn says Crush and Squirt couldn’t really swim, as the heads controlled separate flippers and weren’t working together.

