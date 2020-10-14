A fisherman recently caught a two-headed baby shark off India’s Maharashtra coast and tossed it back into the water ― but not before taking photos of the rare find.
“We do not eat such small fish, especially sharks, so I thought it was strange but decided to throw it anyway,” Nitin Patil told the Hindustan Times.
A fellow fisherman, Umesh Palekar, said: “We have never seen anything like this before.”
Biologists checked out the images of the six-inch fish and determined it was either a spadenose or sharpnose shark, according to the outlet.
Two-head mutations have become more common, but no one knows exactly why, National Geographic wrote in 2016. The nature outlet offered a few possible factors for the malformations, including pollution and a “dwindling gene pool due to overfishing.”
Still, the latest discovery is unusual.
Scientists and marine biologists said the two-headed shark Patil caught could be a first along the approximately 450-mile Maharashtra state coastline.
“Our records show that double-headed sharks are very rarely reported along the Indian coast,” a scientist from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute told the Hindustan Times.
Anomalies can show up in freshwater fish as well. A lake trout with two mouths was caught in 2019.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place