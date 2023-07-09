26 Two-Piece Outfits That You’ll Practically Live In This Summer

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Popular items from this list include:
A downright glamorous pleated button-down set
Available in sizes S–XL, in shorts or pants, and 32 colors.
"I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight.
Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." — Natalie
A super fun crop top and skirt set
Since it's two pieces, you can also break it up and use the top and skirt separately to create tons of fabulous looks. Some reviewers say you can size down!
"I am EMOTIONAL about how great this is. I'm a bodacious and curvaceous young lady, and finding anything that looks good online is a constant struggle. But I want to wear this every day. If I were in a cartoon, I would want this to be the outfit that I have a closet full of.
I have G-cup boobs, and tube tops are my own personal hell. BUT, somehow, this sat just right. I wore a strapless bra under it, and I'm just so excited to wear this out. Did I mention the skirt is perfect? It’s kinda long, but I wore it with some platform-y wedges (I’m 5'6"), and it made it look even cuter! Who gave me permission?! Just get it, OK? That’s the point here." — Sara
A stretchy crop top and ruffle trim mini skirt
Available in sizes 2–8 and nine colors.
"I love this set. Got so many compliments. I have sensitive skin and the fabric didn’t irritate me at all, in fact, it’s relatively soft!Can be worn beachy or more street style with the right accessories
." — thesamvan
A comfy ribbed bra and short set
Available in sizes XS–L and 31 colors.
"I’m obsessed with this outfit. Thick, quality fabric that hugs and fits perfectly!
I bought it in three colors and love them all." — Josefina R.
A show-stopping leopard print four piece set
Available in sizes 12–24.
An equally stylish yet comfy cropped tank and shorts
Available in sizes S–2XL and 22 colors.
"I love the color in person, and it’s so comfortable!
Perfect to go to sleep in or just lounge around running errands in! Will be ordering more!" — Dani
A chic two-piece set
Available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors.
Pssst! Here's a similar plus-size version.
"I bought this for vacation but also just a cute summer set and I love it! The shorts fit great and the top is oversized
just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned. I washed it right away and air dried it and it wasn't ruined at all by the wash
. I want to buy it in another color :)" — Jessica
A strapless crop top and matching maxi skirt
Available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors.
"I couldn’t be happier with this two piece! The amount of compliments I received was awesome! I sent the link to this outfit to so many people so many times during my vacation.
It fit perfect. It was light and airy
and so so CUTE! I love it and plan on buying it in red. BUY IT!" — Amazon customer
A floral topper and shorts set
Rebdolls is a Latine- and woman-owned small biz that makes clothes with plenty of bold colors and fun prints.
Get the wrap in sizes M–5XL and the shorts in sizes M–5XL from Rebdolls.
An off-the-shoulder drawstring crop top and mini skirt
Available in sizes XS–XL and six colors.
"If I could give this more than five stars I would!
It’s so absolutely cute on! Very unique outfit. I can’t wait to wear it out
. The skirt can be a bit short in the back, but I wear little shorts under skirts anyways. You won’t regret this at all." — Melissa
A cropped ruched top and skirt
Get the top in sizes 0–12 and the skirt in sizes 0–12 from PrettyLittleThing.
A fabulous V-neck crop top and pants set
Available in sizes XS–XL and 28 colors.
"I can't love this two-piece set more! It's my favorite outfit for vacation
, I always get so many compliments on it. The pants have a separate shorts layer underneath for the perfect coverage
and the top also has an under-layer.
This is a must-have!" — Karen P.
A super cute workout set
Pstt! Reviewers recommend sizing down.
"BUY IT NOW!! I purchased this a couple of months ago and I absolutely love it. It’s a perfect fit, stretches, and is super comfortable
. I usually wear it as an airport outfit or to workout and it’s amazing. People are also always confusing it for Skims
so if that’s what you're looking for, just buy!! I will definitely be purchasing more
." — Maya M.
A linen tie front top with matching shorts
Available in sizes 4–12 and three colors.
A pink crop top with a little peek-a-boo hole and matching mini skirt
Beginning Boutique
is a woman-owned small biz based in Australia. Check out all their trendy clothing!
Get the top in sizes 0–12 and the skirt in sizes 0–12) from Beginning Boutique.
A sooo cute skirt and top set
Available in sizes S–XL and five colors.
"My boyfriend got this for me this last Christmas and let me tell you, I was soooo in love! It’s the stretch for me!
He got me the solid orange one and I’m so obsessed with it. 😭" — AF
A super casual but still super cute oversized t-shirt and biker shorts set
Available in sizes XS–XL and 14 colors.
"I love this outfit, I’m five months pregnant 🤰🏾 and I wear this at least once a week
lol. I get compliments every time! Shirt is definitely oversized in all places but it’s exactly what I wanted!!!! I can’t say I love it enough.
" — Myra
An off-shoulder top and split maxi skirt set
Available in sizes M–6XL.
"This is one of the best outfits I’ve ever bought
. It is so much cuter in person
. I’m 5’10” and the skirt is nice and long, enough that it covers my ankles when worn at the waist, but also not so long that it drags on the floor.
It’s also super flowy and breezy, perfect for summer festivals, concerts, pretty much anything! The slits are pretty short, almost not noticeable. The top is adjustable,
the tie can tighten it so it doesn’t slip too far down your shoulders/arms. Or you can loosen it if you have broader shoulders. Top also is flowy. Cropped enough to show a bit of bellyso you can see it’s a set and not just a dress. True to size. Breathable.
Not itchy at all, comfortable as you can get. I rarely get such a big huge smile when I try clothes on… and this set had me beaming and feeling like a hippie princess!
I’m dying to wear this out
. Buy this freaking set!!!! You won’t regret it!!!!" — Nursegabzilla
A fire oversized shirt, bralette, and shorts set
Available in sizes 4–12 and three colors.
A printed midi skirt and tank set
Available in sizes XL–6XL and 42 colors.
"Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casual!
I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable and soft
. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool-looking top!" —Jules
A ruffly puff-sleeve top and midi skirt duo
Available in sizes XS–XL and 18 colors.
"Pretty and perfect. Honestly, I didn’t expect to love this dress as much as I do. I feel like a whole-ass Disney princess in this outfit. It makes me want to twirl about the room and make friends with all of the forest animals
." — Gabrielle B.
A top-rated sports bra and matching bike shorts
Get the bra in sizes M–6XL and in four colors/prints and the shorts in sizes M–6XL and in three prints.
"This is the perfect at-home workout top. I love how the straps don’t dig in
. And it’s full coverage
" — Elle14

Promising review (for the shorts):
"Super cute and love the length! Second pair of biker shorts and love the fact these go to my knees. Great fit and squat-proof!
The pockets are a big added bonus
." — Spanzie
A beautiful matching wrap top and maxi skirt duo
Available in sizes XL–5XL and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"Even more beautiful in person
. Love the color and the material. Very comfortable.
Would buy again in different colors." — Moet Sims-Joe
A floral print cropped ruffle top and skirt set
Get the top in sizes XS–XL and the skirt in sizes XS–XL from Forever 21.
A beautiful lacey strapless crop top and maxi skirt set
Available in sizes L–4XL and two colors.
A cropped tank top and bodycon midi skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors.
"The material is very stretchy. This set is very comfortable and easy to dress up or down. I will definitely be ordering again in a different color." — Kanisha