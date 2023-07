26 Two-Piece Outfits That You’ll Practically Live In This Summer

A super fun crop top and skirt set

Since it's two pieces, you can also break it up and use the top and skirt separately to create tons of fabulous looks. Some reviewers say you can size down! Available in sizes S–XL and in 15 prints."I am EMOTIONAL about how great this is. I'm a bodacious and curvaceous young lady, and finding anything that looks good online is a constant struggle.I have G-cup boobs, and tube tops are my own personal hell. BUT, somehow, this sat just right. I wore a strapless bra under it, and I'm just so excited to wear this out. Did I mention the skirt is perfect? It’s kinda long, but I wore it with some platform-y wedges (I’m 5'6"), and it made it look even cuter! Who gave me permission?! Just get it, OK? That’s the point here." — Sara