Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot

Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer to Donald Trump, on Wednesday said he was confident the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection would criminally refer the former president to the Justice Department.

CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Cobb, who since leaving the White House in 2018 has become a fierce critic of his former boss, if he had “any doubt” the committee probing the violence that Trump incited at the U.S. Capitol would refer the ex-POTUS. The committee may make its recommendations as soon as Monday.

“I do not,” Cobb replied.

“I think they started out with that as a goal and I think they certainly have put forward evidence that would justify, even in the absence of cross-examination, which I think is an unfortunate product of the committee’s constitution, but even without the cross-examination, clearly the evidence they have put forward justifies them to make a criminal referral,” he continued.

Cobb acknowledged a referral would be “largely symbolic” and the Justice Department would not be “required to do anything with it.”

But “I’m sure they will refer the former president,” he added.