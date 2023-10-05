Ex-Trump Attorney Hits Rudy Giuliani With Dire 'Depths' Prediction

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb reflected on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s “tragic fall” from grace as Donald Trump’s former lawyer lost another attorney representing him in the Georgia election racketeering case.

“How big of a problem is this for Rudy Giuliani?” CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Cobb on Wednesday. “How much trouble is he in?”

“I think he’s in a lot of trouble,” Cobb replied.

“I think it’s a huge problem,” he continued. “I think it’s, like any American who saw him throw the first ball out at Yankee Stadium after 9/11 and thought he was ‘America’s Mayor,’ I think this is a tragic fall.”

“And the depths I don’t think we’ve necessarily seen yet,” Cobb added. “So I do think he’s in great difficulty. I think he needs a very strong attorney to assist him there.”

Giuliani is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in connection with alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

He has been hit with a $1.4 million lawsuit in unpaid bills by his former lawyers and has been accused of sexual misconduct by two former associates.

