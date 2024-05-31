PoliticsDonald TrumpCNNErin Burnett

Ex-Trump White House Attorney Reveals Why Jury 'Really Had No Choice' But Guilty Verdict

Ty Cobb said he doesn't think the New York jurors "had much difficulty" reaching conclusions in the former president's hush money trial.
Ben Blanchet
By 

Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney for Donald Trump, explained why he predicted a guilty verdict after a New York jury convicted the ex-president on all 34 counts in his hush money trial on Thursday.

Cobb, a staunch critic of the former president since leaving the White House, previously told CNN’s Erin Burnett that he thinks the case would be “resolved” by the weekend.

The “OutFront” host, on Thursday, asked Cobb if anything about the jury’s guilty verdict surprised him.

“Not really, Erin,” Cobb replied. “I think that given the indictment, as it was written, the proof as it came in establishing the facts necessary to support those charges as written and the jury instructions surrounding the statute in question, I think the jurors really had no choice and I don’t think they had much difficulty reaching these conclusions.”

Cobb, who described the issue with the case as always being “more legal than factual,” added that there’s “significant issues” for the verdict on appeal.

“They may not prevail but I think Trump has a better basis for appeal,” he said.

The former Trump White House attorney didn’t rule out the possibility of the appeal — likely following the conviction — ending up before the Supreme Court, but only after “a long road in the New York appellate world.”

H/T: Mediaite

