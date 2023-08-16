Ex-Trump Attorney Says Trump's 'Irrefutable' Fraud Report Could Backfire Badly

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A former White House lawyer under Donald Trump says an “irrefutable report” of electoral fraud the former president said he’ll release on Monday may end up being used as evidence against him.

“This is all Trump PR,” Ty Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “This is, you know, generating chaos. I mean, frankly, there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him.”

Cobb said the document could become “the basis for an obstruction count against the author because it’s likely to be fiction, and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool.”

Trump on Tuesday announced that he would hold a “major news conference” on Monday to present a “large, complex, detailed but irrefutable REPORT” on 2020 election fraud in Georgia.

In Trump’s telling, the report will offer “a complete EXONERATION” of him and the 18 others charged with racketeering and conspiracy in their effort to change the results of the state’s 2020 election.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others,” Trump wrote on social media.

Georgia’s sprawling 41-count indictment names Trump alongside lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis; his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; and Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official.

“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the indictment says.