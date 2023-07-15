Ty Pennington Intubated In ICU After 'Large' Abscess Was 'Closing Off' His Airway

HGTV star Ty Pennington explained on Instagram how he went from “the red carpet to the” intensive care unit after “barely” breathing when he woke up on Tuesday, just two days after he attended the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles.

Pennington, known for hosting “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” shared in a post that he is “okay now” and recovering after being intubated in the ICU earlier this week.

The host, who is set to be featured on one of eight teams in HGTV’s four-part special “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” said he attended the premiere for the Greta Gerwig-directed movie before flying out to film in Breckinridge, Colorado on Monday.

Pennington revealed that he woke up at 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning and could “barely breathe.”

“Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway,” he wrote.

“Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver.”

The host added that he had surgery on Wednesday before a Colorado hospital released him, noting his praise of the “amazing” staff at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood and St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco.

“A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something 😳😅 #justhappytobehere,” he wrote.

HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” is set to feature other HGTV personalities alongside Pennington as teams compete to reimagine a Southern California home into one reminiscent of a home in Barbie’s world, according to the network.