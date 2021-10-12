Rapper Tyga Arrested In Domestic Violence Investigation

Authorities say Tyga has been arrested for investigation of felony domestic violence. Los Angeles police say the 31-year-old, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked for an incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. He was released after posting $50,000 bond. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File) via Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.