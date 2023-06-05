Tyler James Williams Addresses ‘Dangerous’ Rumors About His Sexuality

Tyler James Williams cleared the air about rumors surrounding his sexuality in a message of solidarity during Pride Month.

In several since-expired posts shared to his Instagram Story over the weekend, the “Abbott Elementary” actor noted that he usually “wouldn’t address stuff like this” but felt the “conversation is bigger than me,” People reported.

Advertisement

“I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” the 30-year-old wrote, condemning people who try to label others as queer before they’re ready to disclose their sexuality.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” the Emmy nominee explained. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

Tyler James Williams stars in ABC's "Abbott Elementary." Prashant Gupta/ABC via Getty Images

The former child star of “Everybody Hates Chris” noted that making assumptions about someone’s sexuality based on stereotypical characteristics “also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expression.”

Advertisement

Adding that being gay or straight “doesn’t look one way,” he warned that “what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message.”

Williams, who once played a gay character in 2014’s “Dear White People,” wrapped up his message by wishing “Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals.”

“I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month,” the actor added before promising to help the world get to a “future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

After Williams’ post began making the rounds on social media, some Twitter users offered their support and praised his words.

i hope everyone reads tyler james williams’ stories and takes notes pic.twitter.com/AgWIxgYTO2 — cait atreides (@timcqthe) June 4, 2023

Advertisement

this is so important tyler james williams i love you pic.twitter.com/KdQnyck3Lf — ad (@Iedtasso) June 4, 2023

Tyler James Williams’ IG story is everything https://t.co/mcK9nUtTx9 — Olenka Sayko (@coco_chatel) June 4, 2023

Tyler James Williams is a KING! pic.twitter.com/QTeGTDmDZ2 — hailey 🪐💫 (@sn0angel) June 4, 2023

“The Wedding Year” actor’s message also garnered support from his younger brother, 26-year-old Tyrel Jackson Williams.

“The way he handled my and our younger brother’s coming out should be studied. He COMPLETELY deconstructed his views on masculinity and made sure to build spaces for us to be comfortable and seen until we were ready to tell our friends/family,” the “Lab Rats” alum wrote in part of a lengthy Twitter thread that also referenced the pair’s younger sibling, 21-year-old Tylen Jacob Williams.

Advertisement