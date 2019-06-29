Tyler Oakley Explains 50 Years Of LGBTQ History In Under 7 Minutes

In a new video, YouTube personality and author Tyler Oakley recalls how “a group of street queens at a dingy bar in Greenwich Village” were able to provide the LGBTQ community “with its first collective battle cry” ― even though the odds were stacked against them.

Oakley teamed up with authors Leighton Brown and Matthew Reimer for “What Happened After Stonewall: The First Pride March,” which looks back on 50 years of the LGBTQ rights movement beginning with the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

In a little more than 6½ minutes, he uses illustrations and visuals from Brown and Reimer’s new book, “We Are Everywhere,” to remind viewers of the “passionate revolutionaries who fought ... for the right to welcome and rejoice the infinite spectrum of identities that exist within the queer community.”

“These annual Pride parties exist because the people that came before us demanded something right and something better,” Oakley, who appeared on Season 28 of CBS’ “The Amazing Race,” says in the video, viewed above.

In an email, Oakley told HuffPost he was first introduced to Brown and Reimer through their Instagram account, LGBT History. Inspired by the pair’s “dedication to teaching the community about history they may not know about,” he decided to team up with them for the video, released Friday on his YouTube page.

“Stonewall is an important and historic moment in queer liberation, but not many people know how the riots affected what has become Pride celebrations today,” he said. “I’ve done a variety of different LGBTQ+ related videos in the past, but in honor of the collaboration and Stonewall 50, I really wanted to find a new way to share this story.”