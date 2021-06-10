Tyler Perry Is Bringing Madea Out Of Retirement: 'We Need To Laugh'

Tyler Perry’s Madea is coming out of retirement.

The movie mogul revealed earlier this week that it’s not “goodbye” for his famous character — it’s hellur instead. Perry said in an announcement video published on Twitter on Tuesday that a new project starring Madea is coming to Netflix.

Perry, who plays the fiery gun-toting matriarch in the popular franchise, delivered the announcement seated behind a desk with his unruly character Madea, acting as his alter ego, making outbursts throughout the announcement.

“This is Tyler Perry saying — this is Madea saying that I’m coming back and I’m on Netflix,” he said.

“We need to laugh, man,” Perry later added about the upcoming project. “Too much is going on in the country, we need to laugh.”

The upcoming installment of the Madea film franchise, “A Madea Homecoming,” is slated to debut on the streaming service in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Perry, 51, who has been playing the well-known character in stage plays for years, announced in 2018 that he was retiring his Madea character, telling radio host Bevy Smith on SiriusXM, “We’re going to say goodbye to her — don’t tell her.”

He made that announcement ahead of the 2019 release of the latest movie in the franchise, “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral.”

“We’re gonna say goodbye in ’19,” he added during his SiriusXM interview. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

Perry will write and direct the upcoming film, THR reported.