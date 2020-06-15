Tyler Perry Is 'Taking Care' Of Rayshard Brooks' Funeral

Tyler Perry has stepped in and will pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday.

Brooks’ family’s attorney, L. Chris Stewart, announced that Perry, who lives in Atlanta, would be covering funeral costs during a press conference on Monday.

“We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with, who will be taking care of the funeral for the family,” Stewart said.

“It’s support like that and it’s people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing, and [want] families like this to never have to go through something like this. It’s a step forward. We want to thank him for such a generous move.”

The father of four was shot and killed in the back by #Atlanta Police Friday night in a Wendys parking lot.

Representatives for Perry confirmed that he’d be covering the cost of the funeral, but did not give any additional comment or information.

On Friday night, officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan confronted Brooks after being called to the scene at a Wendy’s where Brooks’ car was blocking the drive-thru. The pair conducted a routine sobriety check on Brooks, who had been asleep in his car, when things quickly escalated.

The officers used a Taser on Brooks as he attempted to get away from them. Brooks then wrestled the stun gun away from the officers before fleeing on foot. At that point, the Georgia Bureau of Intelligence claims, Brooks “turned and pointed the Taser” at the officers. Rolfe then shot him.

In response to Brooks’ death and amid ongoing protests against racial inequality and police brutality, protesters set the Wendy’s where Brooks was confronted on fire over the weekend.

On Saturday, Rolfe was fired and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.