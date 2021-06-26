Tracee Ellis Ross Has Perfect Response To Name-Drop On Tyler, The Creator's New Album

Tracee Ellis Ross shared the perfect throwback photos to celebrate being name-dropped on Tyler, The Creator’s new album, “Call Me If You Get Lost,” which came out Friday.

The “Black-ish” actor shared lyrics from the rapper’s album on Instagram, along with old photos of herself from her days playing Joan Clayton on the popular 2000s series “Girlfriends.” The show, which first premiered on UPN before moving to its successor network CW, aired from 2000 to 2008.

Tyler, The Creator referenced Ross and the beloved show in his song “Safari,” off the new album.

“I been switchin’ gears since Tracee Ellis Ross was UPN,” he raps.

Tyler, The Creator generated more buzz around his album on Friday when he posted his phone number on Twitter and encouraged his followers to call him.

CALL ME: 855-444-8888 SERVICE MIGHT BE BAD IM DRIVING — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 25, 2021

Apparently, Ross did take him up on his offer and attempted to call the rapper to congratulate him on his album’s success.

“Tyler, I was lost. And I called like you asked!” she wrote. “I wish you had answered but I imagine you are getting a lotttt of calls today. Congrats on an incredible album. So proud of you. Love, Dad.”

Ross also shouted out the album on her Instagram stories, writing, “Already obsessed!!!”

The actor has had her fair share of either being name-dropped in songs or making cameos in rap videos.

Ross appeared in the video for Tyler, The Creator’s 2019 song “Earfquake.” She also made appearances in music videos by Drake and Kanye West, who has referenced Ross in some of his songs.