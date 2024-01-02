Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products

A natural and creamy hair lotion perfect to use as a leave-in or to help hydrate your hair in between washe





Promising review: "I love this. I tried it because it was highly rated in the natural hair community. I'm glad I did. I have 4b/4c mixed-texture hair. This is the only moisturizer that works without weighing my hair down or leaving oily film or leaving a bunch of buildup. And it smells yummy!" — Tanysha Carter

Oyin Handmade is a family-owned, woman- and Black-owned and led small business creating clean formulas for natural hair.