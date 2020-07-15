Tyra Banks Named Host Of 'Dancing With The Stars': It's 'Gonna Be So Next Level'

Tyra Banks is stepping in as the new host of “Dancing With the Stars,” and she is “so excited.”

The supermodel, who has previously hosted “America’s Next Top Model” and “America’s Got Talent,” was unveiled as the new face of the dancing reality show on Tuesday night, just one day after former host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews announced that the series would be “continuing on without” them.

Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times! pic.twitter.com/onh91cRgZC — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) July 15, 2020

Banks told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that she would also be executive producing “DWTS,” and that she’s most “excited” because “you never know what happens on live TV.”

The hosting gig will mark the first time “DWTS” has had a Black female host and a solo host.

“I like breaking those doors down, so that we don’t have anymore firsts,” she said. “But it’s nice to be first, right? So you can open that door and let so many people in after you.”

"It's nice to be first so you can open that door and let so many people in after you."@tyrabanks says she's excited to be the new host of @dancingABC!



Banks will be the show's first solo host and the show's first African-American female host. https://t.co/ZGK6MpSV6Z pic.twitter.com/O7fz8BeAAs — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 15, 2020

Banks, 46, teased what’s to come for the show by describing a meeting with fellow executive producer Andrew Llinares.

“He’s like, ‘Tyra, you just don’t know. It’s going to be next level,’” she said. “We’re doing all this crazy stuff ... but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready, ’cause it’s gonna be different.”

“DWTS” with Banks will return this fall. The exact date has not been announced yet.

