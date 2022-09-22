Tyra Banks Says Kim Kardashian Cajoled Her Back Into Underwear Modeling

Kim Kardashian’s powers of persuasion were no match for Tyra Banks. (Watch the video below.)

Banks recently appeared in an ad for Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line despite being dead-set against it, having been retired from modeling for some time.

“At first I said no, I’ve retired from being in my panties,” Banks told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden on Wednesday. “I’m a businessperson now.”

But Kardashian wouldn’t hear of it and lobbied Banks for 30 minutes by phone to accept the gig, saying she’d be “crazy” to reject it.

“That’s a businesswoman,” Banks said. “She broke it down left, right, center. I got off the phone, talked to my mama and my mama was like, ‘Kim is right, you crazy. Get your ass in them panties right now.’”

The “Dancing With the Stars” host heeded her mom’s wishes and struck a pose along with Kardashian and fellow modeling greats Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

Banks could do worse than hitch her star to Kardashian. Earlier this year, Skims said it had increased its valuation to $3.2 billion, according to reports.