Tyra Banks is one of the most famous faces in fashion.
The supermodel, who rose to fame in the ’90s alongside the likes of Claudia Schiffer and Amber Valletta, has broken boundaries in the industry. In 1996, she became the first black woman on the cover GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (she posed with Valeria Mazza). In 1997, she graced the SI Swimsuit issue solo ― another iconic moment in her career.
Of course, Banks is also responsible for bringing us the TV masterpiece otherwise known as “America’s Next Top Model.” It was on that reality competition series that Banks taught us all about the “booty tooch” and “smize.”
Banks also hosted her own talk show, aptly titled “The Tyra Banks Show,” from 2005 to 2011, and “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 and 2018 (which is rumored to be her final year). She also famously appeared in the movie “Life Size” alongside a young Lindsay Lohan and will star in a sequel, which is set to air this month.
On top of all that, Banks is a published author; she released her book, Perfect Is Boring, in April, written with her mother.
On Tuesday, the supermodel and TV star will celebrate her 45th birthday. As our way of celebrating, we’re taking a look back at her most stylish moments through the years. From runways to red carpets, scroll through to see them all:
1991
Daniel SIMON via Getty Images
Banks walks in the Yves Saint Laurent spring 1992 show, held in Paris in October 1991.
Undated
Rose Hartman via Getty Images
Banks wears a cap in an undated photo.
1993
Pool ARNAL/GARCIA via Getty Images
The model walks the runway for the Saint Laurent fall/winter 1993-1994 ready-to-wear show in 1993 in Paris.
Undated
Rose Hartman via Getty Images
Banks in an undated photo, wearing a shirt with her name printed on it.
Undated
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Banks rocks a Canadian tuxedo in this undated photo.
Circa 1993
NBC via Getty Images
Banks on the set of a 1993 episode of "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
1994
Rose Hartman via Getty Images
Banks in a shimmering blue dress at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CDFA) Awards in New York City.
1994
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Banks on the red carpet at the 26th annual NAACP Awards on Jan. 5
1994
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Banks and John Singleton arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California.
1994
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Banks at the premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop 3" in Beverly Hills.
1994
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The model during the Women in Film Crystal Awards luncheon on June 10 in Beverly Hills.
1994
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Banks at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City for the "Ready to Wear" premiere.
1995
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Banks wears a white dress at the Essence Awards in New York City on May 12.
1996
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Banks at a Sports Illustrated promotional event Jan. 23 in New York City.
1996
Mari Sarai via Getty Images
Banks attends the fourth annual ESPY Awards.
1996
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Banks walks the red carpet at the 68th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
1997
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Banks stuns in a white dress at the ESPY awards.
1997
Rose Hartman via Getty Images
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl poses with a copy of the magazine at a press conference in New York City.
1997
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Banks during the fifth annual Michael Awards for the Fashion Industry in New York City.
1997
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The supermodel unveils the $3 million diamond dream bra at a Victoria's Secret store in New York City.
1998
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Banks attends the NBA All-Star Shoot Out on Feb. 7 in New York City.
1998
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Banks wears a sparkling dress on the red carpet at the 70th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
1998
Rose Hartman via Getty Images
The model attends the 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
1998
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
At the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.
1998
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Banks at an event celebrating the GQ "Men of the Year" in New York City.
1999
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the Teen Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
1999
Steve Azzara via Getty Images
Banks celebrates her 26th birthday with GQ magazine.
2000
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Banks at the ESPY Awards in Las Vegas.
2000
KMazur via Getty Images
The actress wears a purple gown at the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
2000
RJ Capak via Getty Images
Banks during the "Coyote Ugly" New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theatre.
2001
Getty Images via Getty Images
The model attends the 7th annual Blockbuster Awards on April 10 in Los Angeles.
2006
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Banks attends "Entertainment Tonight" and People magazine's annual Emmy after-party at The Mondrian in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.
2002
Mark Mainz via Getty Images
The former Victoria's Secret model at the opening of a new Victoria's Secret store Nov. 19 in New York City's Herald Square.
2003
J. Vespa via Getty Images
At the 34th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 8.
2003
Lawrence Lucier via Getty Images
The model appears at the UPN Upfront previews on May 15, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
2003
KMazur via Getty Images
Banks walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.
2004
SGranitz via Getty Images
Banks walks the red carpet at the 61st annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
2005
SGranitz via Getty Images
Banks on the red carpet at the 47th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.
2005
Peter Kramer via Getty Images
At the UPN network upfront event at New York's Madison Square Garden on May 19.
2005
Peter Kramer via Getty Images
At Fashion Rocks at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 8.
2006
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Banks attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Madea's Family Reunion."
2007
Charley Gallay via Getty Images
Banks channels Donatella Versace at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style event on Feb. 8 in Beverly Hills.
2008
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
At the Calvin Klein Collection spring 2009 runway show on Sept. 11 in New York City.
2008
Paul Morigi via Getty Images
Banks arrives at the first annual BET Honors gala at the Warner Theater on Jan. 12 in Washington, D.C.
2009
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
At the launch party for "America's Next Top Model" at New York City's Gotham Hall on Jan. 12.
2010
George Napolitano via Getty Images
Banks attends The CW: It's a Reality at Simyone Lounge on Feb. 23 in New York City.
2010
Michel Dufour via Getty Images
Banks makes a stunning entrance at Vogue's 90th Anniversary Party at Hotel Pozzo di Borgo on Sept. 30 in Paris.
2012
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Banks attends the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 4th annual Blossom Ball at the New York Public Library on March 15 in New York City.
2012
Fernando Leon via Getty Images
On the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center on April 24 in New York City.
2012
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
The TV personality arrives at the 2012 Television Critics Association's Summer Party on July 29 for CBS, Showtime and The CW in Beverly Hills.
2012
Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images
Banks attends the Marchesa spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 12 in New York City.
2013
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Banks arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.
2014
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
On the red carpet to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Jan. 14.
2015
David Livingston via Getty Images
Banks attends the "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 premiere party at Greystone Manor on July 28 in West Hollywood.
2016
Araya Diaz via Getty Images
The model attends the Simply Stylist "Do What You Love" fashion and beauty conference March 19 at The Grove in Los Angeles.
2017
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
On the red carpet for the "America's Got Talent" Season 12 kickoff on March 27 in California.
2018
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Banks attends the New York City screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" on Feb. 13.
2018
Craig Barritt via Getty Images
The model attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 launch event on Feb. 14 in New York City.
2018
LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images
At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20.