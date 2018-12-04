Tyra Banks is one of the most famous faces in fashion.

Of course, Banks is also responsible for bringing us the TV masterpiece otherwise known as “America’s Next Top Model.” It was on that reality competition series that Banks taught us all about the “booty tooch” and “smize.”

Banks also hosted her own talk show, aptly titled “The Tyra Banks Show,” from 2005 to 2011, and “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 and 2018 (which is rumored to be her final year). She also famously appeared in the movie “Life Size” alongside a young Lindsay Lohan and will star in a sequel, which is set to air this month.

On top of all that, Banks is a published author; she released her book, Perfect Is Boring, in April, written with her mother.

On Tuesday, the supermodel and TV star will celebrate her 45th birthday. As our way of celebrating, we’re taking a look back at her most stylish moments through the years. From runways to red carpets, scroll through to see them all: