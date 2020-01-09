A 26-year-old Texas man has just had a blast from the past: a seemingly lost video of him taking his first steps.

Austin-based educator TyRe Alexander was reunited with the clip of his 10-month-old self earlier this week thanks to a good Samaritan who found the tape in a VCR purchased at a local Goodwill store and then tracked him down.

“I haven’t seen me, my dad and brother in a room for a long time,” Alexander told Today.com. “To see that and to see all that love and everything, that took me back to a place I could never go without having that tape.”

Jim McKay, the Austin-based filmmaker who found the tape, said he didn’t notice the tape at first because the VCR “sat around in my house for a couple of months before I even turned it on,” he told KTSM TV.

When he finally did check out the VCR, he discovered a tape titled “Tyre learns to walk” that was dated September 1994.

McKay immediately knew the value of this tape.

“By the end of the video I was just amazed at this family,” McKay told SpectrumLocalNews.com. “There’s gospel music playing the whole time. The family singing along — the clapping — is just like, it’s beautiful, beautiful family moment.”

He immediately started trying to track down the cute little boy in the video using local news stations and social media.

Alexander’s mom saw the video on a local news station Sunday night and told her son.

“My mom called me while I was out saying, ‘Hey, you’re on the news right now, you’re walking as a baby!’” Alexander told Today.

After Alexander watched the clip himself, he reached out to McKay over Instagram, where they made plans to digitize the home video for posterity.

McKay is happy that he got to help create the type of happy ending that usually only happens in, well, movies.