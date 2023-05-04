Autopsy Confirms Tyre Nichols Died From Blunt Force Trauma, Lawyers Say

Lawyers for the family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis man who was filmed being brutally beaten by police during a traffic stop in January, confirmed that he died from blunt force trauma, citing the results of an official autopsy.

“We know now what we knew then,” attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement that noted that the findings match those found in an independent autopsy commissioned by Nichols’ family earlier this year. The autopsy also concluded that the manner of death was homicide.

“The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy,” they added.

The official autopsy results, which have yet to be publicly released, were shared with Nichols’ family by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, the attorneys said. Mulroy’s office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment Thursday.

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him in Memphis. The 29-year-old man died from blunt force trauma, his attorneys said, citing the results of his official autopsy. via Associated Press

The autopsy also found that Nichols had a legal amount of alcohol and a trace amount of marijuana in his blood when he was beaten, ABC News reported. This undermines earlier claims by police at the scene that the 29-year-old was possibly high on drugs.

Nichols was stopped by Memphis police on Jan. 7 after being accused of reckless driving. Police body camera footage captured Nichols being forcefully removed from his vehicle. He was held down while repeatedly beaten, kicked and struck with a baton. He died three days later in a hospital.