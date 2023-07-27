What's Hot

Department of Justice Launches Investigation Into Memphis Police Department

Months after the death of Tyre Nichols, the Department of Justice is investigating Memphis' policing practices
Tyre Nichols was killed in January in Memphis.
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it’s investigating whether the Memphis Police Department participates in discriminatory practices against Black people, following the high-profile police killing of Tyre Nichols earlier this year.

Nichols’ killing in January sparked nationwide outrage. Body camera footage showed five officers beating the 29-year-old Black man after a traffic stop in a residential Tennessee neighborhood.

The Justice Department initiated a review of the Memphis Police Department after Nichols’ death. The new formal “patterns and practices” review will be a broader look at how the department handles policing.

This story will be updated.

