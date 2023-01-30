What's Hot

Megyn Kelly Mocked For Having A Meltdown Over Jill Biden's Title

Katy Perry Reveals Her 'Big Mistake' With Billie Eilish

Sixth Memphis Police Officer Disciplined After Tyre Nichols Arrest

Abigail Breslin Gets Married And The Reception Looks Pretty Darn Fancy

Mehdi Hasan Trashes 'Far-Right Loon' Tucker Carlson Over Paul Pelosi Conspiracy

Maxine Waters Calls Out Manchin, Sinema Over Congress' Failure To Pass Police Reform

'A Bear On Mars?' NASA Spots Trippy Phenomenon On Planet's Surface

WHO: COVID Still An Emergency But Nearing 'Inflection' Point

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Federal Prosecutors Accuse FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Of Witness Tampering

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actor, Dies At 64

CrimeMemphis, TennesseeTyre Nichols

3 Memphis Fire Dept. Workers Terminated After Failing To Render Proper Aid To Tyre Nichols

Two emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant in Memphis have been fired in the wake of Nichols' death.

Social Justice Reporter

Three employees of the Memphis Fire Department have been fired after an internal investigation found they “violated numerous MFD Policies and Protocols” in responding to Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest, the department said Monday.

The employees in question include two emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant assigned to drive a Memphis Fire Department truck to the scene of Nichols’ arrest.

Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge, the two EMTs who responded to the scene for a call about Nichols being pepper-sprayed, “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment” of Nichols, the department said in its statement.

Long and Sandridge arrived at the scene when Nichols was handcuffed on the ground. Michelle Whitaker, the lieutenant, drove the department’s truck but remained inside the vehicle, the department said.

“Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department and are not reflective of the outstanding service the men and women of the Memphis Fire Department provide daily in our community,” the department said in its statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related

Memphis, TennesseeTyre Nichols
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Social Justice Reporter

Popular in the Community