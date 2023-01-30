3 Memphis Fire Dept. Workers Terminated After Failing To Render Proper Aid To Tyre Nichols

Three employees of the Memphis Fire Department have been fired after an internal investigation found they “violated numerous MFD Policies and Protocols” in responding to Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest, the department said Monday.

The employees in question include two emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant assigned to drive a Memphis Fire Department truck to the scene of Nichols’ arrest.

Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge, the two EMTs who responded to the scene for a call about Nichols being pepper-sprayed, “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment” of Nichols, the department said in its statement.

Long and Sandridge arrived at the scene when Nichols was handcuffed on the ground. Michelle Whitaker, the lieutenant, drove the department’s truck but remained inside the vehicle, the department said.

“Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department and are not reflective of the outstanding service the men and women of the Memphis Fire Department provide daily in our community,” the department said in its statement.