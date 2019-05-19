Tyrion's Discovery In The Rubble At King's Landing Broke Lots Of Hearts

Haven’t seen the series finale of “Game of Thrones”? Click away or endure spoilers!

Fans were given an intensely emotional moment to kick off the series finale of “Game of Thrones” when they witnessed Tyrion Lannister finding his dead siblings in the rubble of King’s Landing.

The penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones” had Cersei and Jaime Lannister dying in one another’s arms in the Red Keep. The series finale opened with Tyrion exploring what was left of King’s Landing after Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon Drogon nearly burned it all to the ground.

Upon Tyrion finding his brother and sister in their final resting place after spotting his brother’s golden hand amongst the debris, he digs through the bricks to uncover their faces. It’s an impossibly heavy scene with layers of grief, guilt, betrayal, and, of course, love.

Here’s what fans had to say about it:

Me watching Tyrion finding his Brother dead under 2 bricks #GoT pic.twitter.com/EX5MCjHpZk — Sol Cullen ⚡️ (@Sol_Cullen) May 20, 2019

If Tyrion finding Jaime and Cersei in the rubble didn’t break you, then idk what will. #gameofthrones #got #gotspoilers pic.twitter.com/KXaAzdkJer — Holly Deeann (@holly_deeann) May 20, 2019

Tyrion seeing Jaime’s golden hand and Cersei and Jaime’s lifeless bodies..... PETER DINKLAGE IS COMING FOR HIS EMMY #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/W95XMlTCAc — harman. (@woIgang) May 20, 2019

No matter how I feel about this show, Jamie and Tyrion’s very close relationship managed to escape the shitty writing so having Tyrion find his big brother like that...whew #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/u6sGGfoBOQ — Clarkisha Kent: It Should Have Been Yeehaw Barton (@IWriteAllDay_) May 20, 2019

Tyrion crying next to Jaime and Cersei's dead bodies is the thing that finally made me cry this season. — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) May 20, 2019

I’ve grown to love Tyrion so much I actually feel sad about Cersei and Jamie’s death #TheFinalEpisode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/kKoRAil1fS — qulyd (@qulyd) May 20, 2019

Tyrion: cries as he takes the bricks off of Jamie



Me: #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/FU9oyug3bH — I’m Paige 🐆 (@28medicine_) May 20, 2019