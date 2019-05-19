Tyrion's Discovery In The Rubble At King's Landing Broke Lots Of Hearts

Haven’t seen the series finale of “Game of Thrones”? Click away or endure spoilers!
Fans were given an intensely emotional moment to kick off the series finale of “Game of Thrones” when they witnessed Tyrion Lannister finding his dead siblings in the rubble of King’s Landing.
The penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones” had Cersei and Jaime Lannister dying in one another’s arms in the Red Keep. The series finale opened with Tyrion exploring what was left of King’s Landing after Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon Drogon nearly burned it all to the ground.
Upon Tyrion finding his brother and sister in their final resting place after spotting his brother’s golden hand amongst the debris, he digs through the bricks to uncover their faces. It’s an impossibly heavy scene with layers of grief, guilt, betrayal, and, of course, love.
