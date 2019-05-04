Nearly 12 Million Pounds Of Tyson Chicken Strips Recalled For Possible Metal Pieces Inside

Laura Kalcheff via Getty Images Multiple Tyson frozen chicken strip products are being recalled nationwide after reports that some contained pieces of metal.

Tyson Foods is recalling almost 12 million pounds of frozen chicken strips over concerns that the products may contain pieces of metal,

There have been at least six complaints of metal inside the chicken strips, with at least three people saying they had experienced oral injury, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a Saturday press release.

The recall is nationwide and includes multiple kinds of frozen, pre-cooked chicken strips produced between Oct. 1, 2018, and March 8, 2019, with “use by” dates of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020. The products also include the number “P-7221″ on the back of the package.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here. Anyone who has bought one of these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.

The agency called the health risk from the products “high” and labeled it a “Class I” recall ― defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”